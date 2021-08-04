Support Local Businesses
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares hopeful news in battle with brain tumor

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 08/13: We recently shared a story about WYMT’s Brandon Robinson’s recent health scare. His doctors found a brain tumor in late July.

Brandon shared hopeful news Thursday on Grey Matters 5k/10k Facebook page.

He and his wife Stephanie flew to Tampa to meet with Dr. Michael Vogelbaum at the Moffitt Cancer Center. He was Brandon’s original surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic during his first surgery.

Dr. Vogelbaum said he believes he can remove the brain tumor. The surgery is schedule for Sept. 1st.

“THANK YOU for all of the prayers and for your continued support. God is so great and we give him all the glory for getting us this far. PRAYER WORKS! Don’t let anyone tell you it doesn’t,” Brandon said.

Original Story:

When you think of WYMT, you probably think of Brandon Robinson. He has been on TV screens for nearly 11 years.

”Everything, his personality, he is the same every day,” said former WYMT Morning Anchor and fill-in anchor Chas Gayheart. “You never get a bad day with Brandon.”

He has become a trusted household name in the region when it comes to Eastern Kentucky weather.

”Have a little cookout, and let him see that he has a lot of love, and support and prayers,” said Betsy Clemons who lives in Hazard. “Along with his wife, Steph, they’ve got a hard battle ahead of them.”

WYMT coworkers, past and present, gathered outside on Wednesday to spend time with Brandon, showing him how much he is loved. He is beginning a new health journey, with a recent MRI showing a brain tumor has returned.

”My wife, Stephanie, was actually in the room when they were bringing up the scans, and I knew something was wrong,” said WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson.

In late 2016, his doctors found a tumor, and then later diagnosed him with brain cancer in January of 2017.

“I did chemo pills and radiation treatments, after that, I did six months of what they call maintenance chemo to make sure all of it was wiped out,” he said.

Brandon beat cancer and has been considered disease-free since then. As the threat returns, doctors are working to decide the best course of treatment.

”I have tried, just as the first time, to stay optimistic, I have tried to look at it as something that, okay you’ve been through this before,” he said. “You’ve battled back once before, it’s time to do it again.”

Brandon and his family are meeting with doctors to explore treatment options. One plan is to try to remove the tumor if they can, then he can begin radiation and chemo.

“Some more doctors are recommending a biopsy, and doing either some medicine or a clinical trial,” he said.

Brandon said now he is leaning on his faith and friends.

”We’re all here for you, we’re all praying, there are so many prayers going up, and we’re all here,” added Gayheart.

”Good to be able to be with him, and introduce myself, and let him know that not just me, but the entire community is praying for Brandon,” said Pastor Tim Reynolds with Hazard First Baptist Church.

Reminding our beloved forecaster, co-anchor and friend that he is not battling this alone.

”If God wants me to stay here, I’m going to stay here and I have faith that I’m going to be here for a while,” said Robinson. “I’m going to do everything I can by medicine to be here for as long as I can.”

Brandon and his family will post weekly updates here.

