JCPS staff gear up for thousands of students to return to school

By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next Wednesday, thousands of children will be ready to load buses, skip through crosswalks and attend another year of learning at Jefferson County Public Schools.

Before that happens, teachers and administrators geared up and refueled at a district-wide training.

This Wednesday was the final day of JCPS’ Deeper Learning Symposium to get educators ready for the first day of school.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio focused the conversation on being a human lighthouse, shining a light on students when they need it, like third-grader and rising musician  D’Corey Johnson.

No matter what the role or position someone might be in at JCPS, Pollio said staff all do one of two things: teach kids or support teachers.

“We do work that no one else does,” Pollio said. “We support kids that no one else will. That need us more than anyone else. That this might be the best interaction a child has in a day.”

The first day of school for JCPS is Aug. 11. All staff members will be required to wear masks in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

