Jeffersontown man finds urn inside broken clock dumped on his property

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown man has started a cross-country search to reunite human remains with family.

Ray Perkins told WAVE 3 News he noticed an object had been dumped in his driveway on Taylorsville Road on Monday evening. When he went outside to investigate, he noticed the object was an old, broken clock.

Sitting perfectly inside was an urn.

“It was just odd, you know,” Perkins said. “You could see it was a broken box out there. We didn’t even know it was a clock until we looked at it. And then we saw the remains inside and it was kind of an eerie feeling.”

Perkins snapped a picture, and posted it to Facebook, soliciting friends for help. He also called the Jeffersontown Police Department, and a detective came and picked up the clock and urn.

“If it were my family, I’d want him back, and that’s where they belong,” Perkins said.

Jeffersontown detectives ran routine investigative procedures, and determined the urn was roughly 1,800 miles away from home. Det. Chris Morris said the man whose name is on the urn -- Ronald Wright -- had family in Arizona City, Ariz. The funeral home on the box, J. Warren Funeral Services, operates out of Casa Grande, Ariz.

“We’re very fortunate in this day and age with technology to be able to track people down through investigative processes, and usually a lot of these databases give us known living relatives, which obviously helps as well,” Morris said.

Morris told WAVE 3 News the urn was in Kentucky because one of Wright’s sons, who is also deceased, lived in the Louisville area. However, he does not know how the objects ended up on the side of Taylorsville Road.

That said, police are in the process of shipping the clock and urn back to Wright’s living son in Arizona.

Perkins said he’s happy to be part of the process.

”It just makes me feel good that we were able to find the family and get it back where it belongs,” Perkins said. " It’s important to be respectful of people who’ve passed. I know if it were my family that I would hope somebody would’ve done for me.”

