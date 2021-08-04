Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Jeffersontown man finds urn inside broken clock dumped on his property

Investigators connect name on urn to son in Arizona
Ray Perkins told WAVE 3 News an old, broken clock was dumped in his driveway Monday evening. He...
Ray Perkins told WAVE 3 News an old, broken clock was dumped in his driveway Monday evening. He said an urn was sitting inside the clock.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown man has started a cross-country search to reunite human remains with family.

Ray Perkins told WAVE 3 News he noticed an object had been dumped in his driveway on Taylorsville Road on Monday evening. When he went outside to investigate, he noticed the object was an old, broken clock.

Sitting perfectly inside was an urn.

“It was just odd, you know,” Perkins said. “You could see it was a broken box out there. We didn’t even know it was a clock until we looked at it. And then we saw the remains inside and it was kind of an eerie feeling.”

Perkins snapped a picture, and posted it to Facebook, soliciting friends for help. He also called the Jeffersontown Police Department, and a detective came and picked up the clock and urn.

“If it were my family, I’d want him back, and that’s where they belong,” Perkins said.

Jeffersontown detectives ran routine investigative procedures, and determined the urn was roughly 1,800 miles away from home. Det. Chris Morris said the man whose name is on the urn -- Ronald Wright -- had family in Arizona City, Ariz. The funeral home on the box, J. Warren Funeral Services, operates out of Casa Grande, Ariz.

“We’re very fortunate in this day and age with technology to be able to track people down through investigative processes, and usually a lot of these databases give us known living relatives, which obviously helps as well,” Morris said.

Morris told WAVE 3 News the urn was in Kentucky because one of Wright’s sons, who is also deceased, lived in the Louisville area. However, he does not know how the objects ended up on the side of Taylorsville Road.

That said, police are in the process of shipping the clock and urn back to Wright’s living son in Arizona.

Perkins said he’s happy to be part of the process.

”It just makes me feel good that we were able to find the family and get it back where it belongs,” Perkins said. " It’s important to be respectful of people who’ve passed. I know if it were my family that I would hope somebody would’ve done for me.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder

Latest News

Former LMPD Officer Cory Evans was the first to be charged federally with civil rights...
Cory Evans: First LMPD officer to be charged in riots pleads guilty
Many people at this clinic were getting their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks...
LouVax Mobile clinics continue making an impact
Laron Weston, 28, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for having guns. He was arrested by...
Man charged in shootings of two women now facing federal weapons charge
The new operations center at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will service and the...
Louisville airport unveils new ops center