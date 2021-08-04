Support Local Businesses
LMPD: 5-year-old shot in Newburg sent to hospital

Officers responded to the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 5-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the Newburg neighborhood, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers responded to the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand.

The boy was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing at this time. Police said there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

