Louisville airport unveils new ops center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big investment has brought new technology to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled the its new airport operations center.

The $18.5 million project will serve as the airport’s 24/7 nerve center and communications hub. It is made up of the new command center, badging office and training room.

Employees will be able to monitor everything from parking, to lights to signs and all airport information will be consolidated in one place.

“A lot of people don’t realize that this is here, or that we’re here,” said Megan Thoben, Director of Operations, “and the key to all of this was creating a technologically savvy space where all the information comes to us and we’re not having to seek it out.”

The new operations center is all part of SDF Next, a $400 million program that will make improvements to the terminal and airfield over the next several years.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.