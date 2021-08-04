Support Local Businesses
Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident

A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.(WITN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

According to our sister station WITN, officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the 20-year-old was reported missing around 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, whose identity has not be released at this time, was one of three people in the kayak that capsized along the Outer Banks in N.C.

Hatteras island Rescue Squad located and retrieved the man’s body with the assistance of a visiting rescue diver, WITN reported.

Officials said the two other kayakers made it safely out of the water.

No other details were provided.

