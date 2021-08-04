LouVax Mobile clinics continue making an impact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Metro’s COVID-19 cases climbed in July, vaccination rates also went up. This follows repeated requests from state and city leaders for people to get the vaccine.

LouVax Mobile clinics have been on the move, reaching various groups and neighborhoods to give vaccinations this year. People at the American Turkish Friendship Association were thrilled to get shots from the clinic on Wednesday.

Savah Hamid said she wasn’t nervous about getting the shot and only waited because she didn’t have time or access to the vaccine.

“It’s mostly because the school offered it now, so it was more easily accessible and I’ve been busy with school and stuff, so it was easier to do it this way,” she said.

Khawlah Estes got her first shot on July 14, which was her 12th birthday, and returned Wednesday for her second dose.

“It was sort of a birthday present,” Estes said. “A painful present, but not that painful.”

Estes was one of many people at the clinic were getting their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The first doses in July were part of an uptick in vaccines. It was the first rise in vaccination rates in Louisville since May.

Now, at least 58% of people in Louisville have gotten at least one dose.

No appointments are necessary at LouVax Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics, and walk-ins are welcome. The following sites will serve as locations this week:

Friday, August 6

Louisville Zoo (Janssen)

1100 Trevilian Way

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Admission to the zoo is required

Wesley House Community Services (Pfizer)

5114 Preston Highway

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Americana World Community Center

4801 Southside Drive

10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Moderna Second Dose)

12:15 p.m. - 2 p.m. (Pfizer)

Park DuValle Family Health Center

1051 S. 23rd Street

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

