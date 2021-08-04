Madison Consolidated Schools puts mask policy in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders of Madison Consolidated Schools have put a mask policy in place for the upcoming school year based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana Department of Health.

The announcement was made after a detailed health plan in Jefferson County showed that the county moved into the Orange zone, meaning there had been a medium to high rate of COVID spreading.

The masking requirement applies to all MCS students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, inside all buildings and on school buses. All open houses are postponed, and visitors will not be permitted inside any school district buildings until further notice.

The district is still developing new guidelines for upcoming athletic events.

The first day of school for MCS students is Aug. 11.

View the full MCS Health Plan here.

