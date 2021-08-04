Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Madison Consolidated Schools puts mask policy in place

The first day of school for students in Madison Consolidated Schools is Aug. 11.
The first day of school for students in Madison Consolidated Schools is Aug. 11.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders of Madison Consolidated Schools have put a mask policy in place for the upcoming school year based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana Department of Health.

The announcement was made after a detailed health plan in Jefferson County showed that the county moved into the Orange zone, meaning there had been a medium to high rate of COVID spreading.

The masking requirement applies to all MCS students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, inside all buildings and on school buses. All open houses are postponed, and visitors will not be permitted inside any school district buildings until further notice.

The district is still developing new guidelines for upcoming athletic events.

The first day of school for MCS students is Aug. 11.

View the full MCS Health Plan here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder

Latest News

Laron Weston, 28, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for having guns. He was arrested by...
Man charged in shootings of two women now facing federal weapons charge
The new operations center at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will service and the...
Louisville airport unveils new ops center
Zachariah Konkle, 32, of Warsaw, Ind., is accused of beating a man to death on July 28 at the...
Fight at county fair ends with murder arrest
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate