Man charged in shootings of two women now facing federal weapons charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal charges have been filed against A man accused in a double shooting.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Laron Weston for having guns.

On July 26, Weston was seen in body camera footage running from Louisville Metro police, then aiming a gun at one of the officers. Police did not fire on Weston, but tackled and arrested him.

The foot chase happened after police said Weston shot two women at the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road who were sitting in a car. Despite facing 11 different charges in that case, Weston was able to bail out of jail.

Weston has been re-booked and he’ll be transferred to a federal facility.

