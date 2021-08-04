Man in serious condition after Portland stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Portland Tuesday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 22nd and Lytle Streets, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. A man was found there who had been stabbed in his abdomen.

His injury is serious, Ruoff said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Those with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

