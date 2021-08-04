Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man in serious condition after Portland stabbing

No suspects have been taken into custody after a man was stabbed in Portland on Aug. 3.
No suspects have been taken into custody after a man was stabbed in Portland on Aug. 3.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Portland Tuesday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 22nd and Lytle Streets, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. A man was found there who had been stabbed in his abdomen.

His injury is serious, Ruoff said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Those with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The troubled TARC3 public transportation services for people with disabilities continues on a...
‘We want and will do better with this’: TARC director promises better service for disabled
Officers responded to the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m.
LMPD: 5-year-old shot in Newburg sent to hospital