Masks mandated for all Floyd County K-6th grade students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County’s Health Department has made it mandatory for some students to wear masks in some schools beginning Friday.

Masks will be required for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, but not during outdoor sports or recreational activities.

For events held indoors or in crowded places where distancing is not possible, students in all grades must also wear masks.

The executive order will last 31 days and is subject to change.

Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris explained that the mandate is necessary because the COVID-19 Delta variant is a serious threat to the public.

“In just 3 months this strain has increased from 5% of cases to over 80% of cases,” Harris wrote in a statement. “Five out of six new infections are Delta Variant. The viral load of the Delta Variant is 1000 times that of the initial COVID-19 type. The Delta Variant spread caused the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to cancel its original no mask policy for vaccinated students at school.”

Harris also urged parents of kids 12 and up to get vaccinated.

