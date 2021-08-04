Support Local Businesses
McLaughlin breaks own world record, wins gold in 400 meter hurdles

United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record and passed U.S. teammate and defending gold medalist Delilah Muhammad in the stretch to win the women’s 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo.

McLaughlin’s time of 51.46 seconds marked her second straight race under 52 seconds. She was the first woman to break that barrier, winning the U.S. Trials in 51.90.

“Just trusting the process, giving the glory to God,” McLaughlin said. “It’s all, this season, hard work, dedication and I’m just really grateful to be able to represent my country and to have this opportunity.”

Muhammad took home the silver, finishing in 51.58 seconds. Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the bronze in 52.03.

McLaughlin will turn 22 on August 7.

