McLaughlin breaks own world record, wins gold in 400 meter hurdles

(WAVE) - Former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record and passed U.S. teammate and defending gold medalist Delilah Muhammad in the stretch to win the women’s 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo.

McLaughlin’s time of 51.46 seconds marked her second straight race under 52 seconds. She was the first woman to break that barrier, winning the U.S. Trials in 51.90.

“Just trusting the process, giving the glory to God,” McLaughlin said. “It’s all, this season, hard work, dedication and I’m just really grateful to be able to represent my country and to have this opportunity.”

Muhammad took home the silver, finishing in 51.58 seconds. Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the bronze in 52.03.

McLaughlin will turn 22 on August 7.

