MetroSafe: Body found in St. Denis neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide detectives with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a body found on the intersection of Crums Lane and Poppy Avenue.

No other information was provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

