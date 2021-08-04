MetroSafe: Body found in St. Denis neighborhood, police investigating
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide detectives with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a body found on the intersection of Crums Lane and Poppy Avenue.
No other information was provided at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.