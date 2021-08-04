Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

MetroSafe: Body found in St. Denis neighborhood, police investigating

Calls came in around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a body found on the intersection of Crums Lane and...
Calls came in around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a body found on the intersection of Crums Lane and Poppy Avenue.(123RF)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide detectives with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a body found on the intersection of Crums Lane and Poppy Avenue.

No other information was provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The troubled TARC3 public transportation services for people with disabilities continues on a...
‘We want and will do better with this’: TARC director promises better service for disabled
Officers responded to the 4600 block of East Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m.
LMPD: 5-year-old shot in Newburg sent to hospital
A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident
Cole's Place is back in business. Robert Kirchdorfer, the director of Codes and Regulations,...
Cole’s Place reopening its doors after order to vacate rescinded