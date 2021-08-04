Southern Indiana man found dead in woods

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana man who had been reported missing was found dead in a wooded area.

Dillon Burgan, 29, of Madison, was reported missing on July 29. He was last seen walking into a heavily wooded area behind his friend’s house on SR 135, Indiana State Police said.

Several people, including officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Salem Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officers, The Gibson Township Fire Department, and the Southern Indiana Search and Rescue Association searched for Burgan.

On Tuesday, a farmer found a piece of clothing in a field and called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the field was across the highway and east of where Burgan was last seen,

Sheriff Brent Miller went to the area and found Burgan’s body.

Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma.

His death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.