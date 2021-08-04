‘We want and will do better with this’: TARC director promises better service for disabled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The troubled TARC3 public transportation services for people with disabilities continues on a bumpy road to recovery.

After weeks of missed rides, stranded customers and protests, TARC leadership again pledged improvement, citing an on-time performance of 90 percent in July, up a few points from the previous two months.

“These are small percentages but if you’re the one percent, the one rider, that’s 100 percent of the service,” TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said. “And I fully acknowledge… we want and will do better with this.”

Butler said the problem is there are not enough drivers to keep TARC3 services for disabled passengers running reliably on time.

She said firing the TARC3 contractor, MV Transportation, would not help.

“Getting rid of MV, as we’ve been asked and people have said, does not solve this problem,” Butler said. “It’s getting people motivated to work and just, that’s the truth is we just have to get folks back in to the labor force and willing to work.”

A protest in July called attention to disabled passengers being stranded with no rides by TARC3. New complaints from passengers said their TARC 3 experience resulted in trips to the hospital.

Executive Director Carrie Butler told the Metro Council Public Works Committee Tuesday that TARC3 needs to put 40 more drivers behind the wheel to meet the demand.

Recruiting advertisements will soon hit the radio promising a $1000 sign-on bonus, “great” starting pay and quarterly performance bonuses.

“Get on the road to a great career helping others,” the advertisement said. “MV Transportation is now hiring drivers to provide mobility for people with disabilities.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.