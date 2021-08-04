Support Local Businesses
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville

If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WJHG)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot in the California neighborhood Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Howard Street. Ruoff said they found a woman with a gunshot wound and rushed her to University Hospital, though her injury was not serious.

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

