Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot in the California neighborhood Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Howard Street. Ruoff said they found a woman with a gunshot wound and rushed her to University Hospital, though her injury was not serious.

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

