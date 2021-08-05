Support Local Businesses
2 bodies found in Ohio River possibly connected to abandoned boat

Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying to determine if they are connected to a boat found abandoned on Aug. 3, 2021.(Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to determine if an abandoned boat found earlier this week on the Ohio River is connected to the later discovery of two bodies.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department said the boat was found beached near Brandenburg on Tuesday by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department.
Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department.(Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)

The first body was later found by the U.S. Coast Guard. The second was discovered about a 1/2 mile away by the crew of a barge tow vessel.

Haag said it’s unclear if the victims knew each other or if they are connected in any way to the abandoned boat.

