Ann Hardin - Lakeside’s first Olympian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brooke Forde won a silver medal in Tokyo last week. She was the 11th swimmer from Lakeside Swim Club to make the U-S Olympic team.

For there to be an 11th, there had to be a first.

81 years ago the lake produced it’s first two Olympians. Ann Hardin and Mary Moorman Ryan both made Team USA in 1940.

“We started the swim team in 1928 and then just less than 20 years later, we have an Olympian,” Lakeside Swim Club general manager Mary Graves said. “Ann set the standard for Lakeside Swim Team.”

“If she did not get in the water and train as hard as she did and achieve success then maybe some of these girls and boys who make the Olympics and those that aspire would not get to that point,” Woody Franklin said.

Franklin is a former dive coach at Lakeside and Ann Hardin’s nephew.

His aunt won nine national championships and from 1940 to 43 held the American and world long distance championship record. In 1941, she broke the mile record by 22 seconds.

“The number of national championships and the number of records is significant,” he said. “It’s not one record, or one national championship, it happened multiple times, to the point where you can make an argument she was the most dominant long distance swimmer in the nation at the time.”

An Olympic dream delayed in 1940, Hardin made Team USA again four years later, her dream denied again in 1944, both games cancelled by World War II. Doris Morrow lived next door to Ann Hardin Grimes.

“I just heard more than anything her disappointment in not being able to swim, after all that hard, hard work, cause that’s the way she described, oh my gosh that was a lot of work, for nothing.” Morrow recalled.

Franklin remembers his aunt taking it stride. “She was like, well yeah I was disappointed but there was a lot going on at the time. They took away the Olympics, which was unfortunate, but what she always talked about was the values that she got from the hard work carried forth throughout her life, those were things that they could not take away from her.”

Hardin Grimes died in 2014 at the age of 90, but Franklin to love to see his aunt honored by the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

“I think her and Mary Moorman Ryan, they were pioneers. I mean they did it before everybody else,” he said.

