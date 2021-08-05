Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

V Corps welcomes two new deputy commanding generals to Fort Knox

By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Army’s Fifth Corps, known also as V Corps or Victory Corps, welcomed two new faces to the command during a ceremony at Fort Knox on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Matthew Van Wagenen and Major General Adam Joks of Poland joined the Fifth Corps is 2020, with Joks being the highest ranking Polish general in the Corps since the Revolutionary War.

The goal of the V Corps is to compete “forward in Europe to promote interoperability, counter malign influence, and deter aggression.”

In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated. In 2020, it was called upon again and reactivated. Maj. Gen. Joks who will become the deputy commanding general of interoperability (DCG-I), said he’s ready to take on the challenges their joint forces may face.

“This mission is extremely important,” said Joks, citing, “NATO’s deterrence of Russia, which continues to be a disruptive influence challenging stability of the west and conducting regional aggressions against our allies.”

Joks is a former commander of the NATO Joint Forces Training Center. As For Brigadier General Van Wagenen, he’s got experience with NATO too as deputy chief of staff for operations at the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

Van Wagenen will become the deputy commanding general for maneuver (DCG-M) at the post in Poznan, Poland. He said this team has a lot to accomplish but they’re up for the task.

“The security landscape in Europe has changed since 2014,” said Van Wagenen, “and it is essential that both the theatre over there, and the United States Army over there, they’re worried about force posture all the time. Where are our forces best placed?”

The V Corps can assume its mission after being certified as a warfighting headquarters, which will likely happen later this year upon completion of further training.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville

Latest News

Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
Fifth Corps is welcoming two new faces before reactivating the command on post at Fort Knox.
Army’s Fifth Corps set to reactivate command at Fort Knox
The Baptist Health employees are protesting the mandate for the COVID vaccine.
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
Metalsa Structural Products is hiring for 150 full-time, permanent positions at its...
Elizabethtown plant to hire 150