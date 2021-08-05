Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

CCSC students, staff return to school masked up

Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within...
Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within their power to keep everyone safe againt the spread of COVID, which includes requiring students to wear masks.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff of the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation were masked up Thursday for their first day back in the classroom.

The CCSC Board of School Trustees decided on Monday that masking would be required for everyone in school buildings, regardless of their vaccination status, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within their power to keep everyone safe. However, at the end of the day, they’re just thrilled to be able to see their students again.

“Things are a little different as we’ve been working through the pandemic,” Bullington said. “But we’re super excited that we’re able to come back using all of the safety precautions that we have in order so we can all day, every day, for 180 days, be with our kids because we love them very much.”

On Thursday, Clark County reported 60 new cases of COVID with a positivity rate just below 13%.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville
A helicopter went down in a corn field near Big Indian Road NE in Corydon on Wednesday afternoon.
Pilot rushed to hospital after helicopter crash in Southern Indiana
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon

Latest News

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Hokey Weather Facts 8/5/21
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless, community servant
Tonya Hebert, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of Henry Clay Street around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1,...
UPDATE: 58-year-old Shelbyville woman found; Golden Alert canceled