CCSC students, staff return to school masked up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff of the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation were masked up Thursday for their first day back in the classroom.

The CCSC Board of School Trustees decided on Monday that masking would be required for everyone in school buildings, regardless of their vaccination status, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within their power to keep everyone safe. However, at the end of the day, they’re just thrilled to be able to see their students again.

“Things are a little different as we’ve been working through the pandemic,” Bullington said. “But we’re super excited that we’re able to come back using all of the safety precautions that we have in order so we can all day, every day, for 180 days, be with our kids because we love them very much.”

On Thursday, Clark County reported 60 new cases of COVID with a positivity rate just below 13%.

