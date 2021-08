LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help to located relatives of a man who recently died.

Estill Carroll Crider, 72, passed away at his home on August 3.

If you have information about relatives of Mr. Crider, call Deputy Coroner Jerry Zehnder at 502-574-6262.

