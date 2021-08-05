Fire damages warehouse in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fire damaged a vacant warehouse in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Logan and Lampton streets, Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

Cooper said it took approximately 50 firefighters to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.