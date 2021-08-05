Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Floyd County parents concerned about mask mandate for schools

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some students in some schools in Floyd County will have to wear masks beginning Friday, according to an executive order from the county’s health department. Dr. Tom Harris, the health officer for Floyd County, said the mandate is necessary because the COVID-19 Delta variant is a severe threat to the public.

Children from kindergarten to sixth grade will need masks, but not during recreational or outdoor activities; students in all grades, however, will have to wear masks during crowded indoor events.

While the executive order will last for 31 days and can be changed, some parents are concerned about masking their children.

Shawn Hodges is a father of two who has noticed a lot of changes during the pandemic, but the most worrying is a change in the behavior of his toddler daughter.

“Before the pandemic, she was open, waving at people, waving at people at the stores,” Hodges said. “But now, it’s kind of like (she’s) scared to look at you.”

Because Hodges has seen first-hand changes, he does not believe kids should wear masks in general, but more so because families and students in Floyd County have no option.

Dee Storey said she believes the mandate is too much to put on kids so young.

“Since they can’t be vaccinated, I don’t know,” Storey said. “I think it’s OK if they go without masks. At some point we have to get over the fear and all that we’ve felt the last year and a half.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

UofL President Neeli Bendapudi during Spring 2019 Commencement.
UofL President Bendapudi offered new 5-year, six-figure salary contract
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) ended the statewide mask requirement in May and has left...
Holcomb resists Indiana mask mandate as virus variant spikes
A helicopter went down in a corn field near Big Indian Road NE in Corydon on Wednesday afternoon.
Pilot rushed to hospital after helicopter crash in Southern Indiana
Army Fifth Corps (V Corps) welcomes Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks and Brig. Gen. Matthew Van...
V Corps welcomes two new deputy commanding generals to Fort Knox