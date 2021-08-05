Floyd County parents concerned about mask mandate for schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some students in some schools in Floyd County will have to wear masks beginning Friday, according to an executive order from the county’s health department. Dr. Tom Harris, the health officer for Floyd County, said the mandate is necessary because the COVID-19 Delta variant is a severe threat to the public.

Children from kindergarten to sixth grade will need masks, but not during recreational or outdoor activities; students in all grades, however, will have to wear masks during crowded indoor events.

While the executive order will last for 31 days and can be changed, some parents are concerned about masking their children.

Shawn Hodges is a father of two who has noticed a lot of changes during the pandemic, but the most worrying is a change in the behavior of his toddler daughter.

“Before the pandemic, she was open, waving at people, waving at people at the stores,” Hodges said. “But now, it’s kind of like (she’s) scared to look at you.”

Because Hodges has seen first-hand changes, he does not believe kids should wear masks in general, but more so because families and students in Floyd County have no option.

Dee Storey said she believes the mandate is too much to put on kids so young.

“Since they can’t be vaccinated, I don’t know,” Storey said. “I think it’s OK if they go without masks. At some point we have to get over the fear and all that we’ve felt the last year and a half.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.