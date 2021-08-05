FORECAST: Heat up with slim rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances stay slim to none through the weekend

Heat wave builds starting Friday through next week with a stretch of 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will be a touch warmer than previous nights as the city gets down into the upper 60s, but it’ll still be decent for this time of year.

Friday is a mostly cloudy and hazy day with a small afternoon storm chance, but we’ll still likely make it into the 90 degree range for highs despite the cloud cover.

Clouds and a small shower chance will hang around Friday night, both of which will help keep overnight lows from dropping into the 60s in the city.

Expect to wake up to lower 70s in more urban areas on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s isolated storm chance will be a little higher than previous days as we’ll add some sunshine to the disturbed weather that Friday’s system brought to our area with the clouds. Even so, most will stay dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances stay limited until mid next week when scattered thunderstorms chances return. In the meantime, expect temperatures to continue climbing into the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.