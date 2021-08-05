FORECAST: Inching closer to 90° today

WEATHER HEADLINES

SMALL RAIN CHANCE: This afternoon to the east

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: The 90s will build over the weekend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The gradual increase in the heat will continue today with a decent amount of sunshine. Only a few afternoon cumulus clouds are expected with any shower chance remaining very low.

It looks quiet tonight with the only real change being the increase in cloud cover overnight.

Lots of high clouds/hazy on Friday but that will do little to keep the heat away. Rain chances, again, will remain low and spotty.

A few clouds Friday night with lows near 70°.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.