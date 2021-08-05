Support Local Businesses
Golden Alert issued for 58-year-old Shelbyville woman

Tonya Hebert, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of Henry Clay Street around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, according to Shelbyville police.(Shelbyville Police Department)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman who authorities believe may be in danger.

Tonya Hebert, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of Henry Clay Street around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, according to Shelbyville police.

Herbert is described as being 5′1′' tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is walking and not in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at (502) 633-2323.

