Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy shot while working security in car lot, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while working as security at a car lot, according to Louisville Metro police.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police said the deputy was inside of his unmarked vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

“We have our Public Integrity Unit they are knocking on doors and actually canvassing the neighborhood to talk with people,” Smiley said. “K9 will be attempting to locate a track. The air unit is up. And again that would include the community as well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

