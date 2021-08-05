Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy shot while working security in car lot, police say

By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while working as security at a car lot, according to Louisville Metro police.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police said the deputy was inside of his unmarked vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

“We have our Public Integrity Unit they are knocking on doors and actually canvassing the neighborhood to talk with people,” Smiley said. “K9 will be attempting to locate a track. The air unit is up. And again that would include the community as well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

Off-duty deputy shot
Off-duty deputy shot while working security
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/5 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/5 4AM
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital
Dr. Tom Harris, the health officer for Floyd County, said the student mask mandate is necessary...
Floyd County parents concerned about mask mandate for schools