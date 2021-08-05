Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 52-year-old Michelle Clemmons of Glasgow was first admitted to the hospital back in mid-February after showing severe symptoms of COVID-19. She tested positive about one week before being admitted. “She went into the hospital on February 12, and we almost lost her on that day,” Clemmon’s sister Jennifer Hammer said.

Hammer describes the last six months as a rollercoaster of a journey with many highs and lows. She said there were three different occasions where she thought her sister might not make it. “I would have said this before COVID, and certainly now after, my sister is one of the strongest people that I know,” Hammer said. “She’s very tough, very strong, and she is always very giving.”

On Wednesday, Clemmons was finally able to go home after spending time recovering at SKY Rehab. “I’m thankful to be out today and all the nurses and everything that’s treated me in therapy,” Clemmons said. Many of her friends and family cheered as she was wheeled through the front doors of the facility.

When asked what got her through her COVID-19 journey, Clemmons said “a lot of prayers and good family, good people, and good nurses and doctors.”

Especially after her experience, she encourages everyone to take the virus seriously. “Yes, this is serious,” Clemmons said. “Wear your mask and get your shots if you can, and then just be aware of it when you get it and watch yourself.”

After mingling with those surrounding her with support, she got in the car and headed home to return to a more normal life. “She loves flowers on the outside, and so she’s looking forward to being outside with her grandson and visiting friends and she loves to grill out. So, those are some things she’s mentioned to me she’s looking forward to,” Hammer said.

