Pike County leaders warn against vaccination misinformation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County’s healthcare leaders joined in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom Thursday for a conversation about vaccinations.

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and Public Health Director Tammy Riley were joined by Pikeville Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Ahkrass and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fares Khater to dive into some of the misinformation revolving around COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Khater said the vaccines do not impact fertility, do not contain microchips, and will not change the DNA of a person who receives it- all concerns he has heard that people picked up from social media.

Riley said the number of cases in the area has increased, but in contrast to what people may hear online, the number of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 is primarily made up of people who have not received a vaccine. She said the current hospitalizations within the county are not only primarily made up of unvaccinated individuals, but the majority of those individuals are under the age of 50.

“The bottom line is that most of the new cases are coming from the unvaccinated,” she said.

Dr. Al Akhrass said the new wave of COVID-19 is impacting more people in a short amount of time, citing a growth of nearly 30 cases in the last month.

PMC reported 31 hospitalized cases of the virus as of Thursday; six of those patients have been vaccinated. Dr. Al Akhrass said 11 of 12 ICU cases and 14 of 19 non-critical cases are unvaccinated. He said the science is clear and the experiences of those he has watched prove that the vaccine is saving lives.

“This is an absolute tragedy to have people in the hospital when this could be prevented easily from vaccination,” he said.

Dr. Khater, who is also the Infectious Diseases Specialist for Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, said his offices have seen an increase in cases as well. Out of 77 hospitalizations, seven are patients who have been vaccinated. He said that concern led him to be a part of Thursday’s united front.

Jones said the purpose of the meeting was not to force anyone into something, but to provide information that could prove useful in making a decision about the vaccines.

“We’re not here to mandate or brow-beat people. We just want people to know what the truth is and what the current situation is,” said Jones. “We’re a long way from being out of this situation with the virus.”

That freedom of choice, Dr. Khater said, comes with a responsibility to be informed through credible sources.

“It’s their personal choice. But their personal choice is affected by the information that they are hearing,” he said. “So, my plea to you today is: If you have questions about the vaccine and if you have not been vaccinated yet, which we need you to be, talk to your health care professional.”

He said, if they still choose not to be vaccinated, they should continue to follow the CDC guidelines for how to remain safe.

Dr. Al Akhrass said the vaccination is not about being perfect- it is about protecting those most at risk, which is a concern as school returns and the county sits with less than 45 percent of the population vaccinated.

“This is not a perfect vaccine, but do not let the perfect be the enemy of good. Especially when the good is outstanding,” he said. “These vaccines are doing their job.”

