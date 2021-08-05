Support Local Businesses
Pilot rushed to hospital after helicopter crash in Southern Indiana

A helicopter went down in a corn field near Big Indian Road NE in Corydon on Wednesday afternoon.
A helicopter went down in a corn field near Big Indian Road NE in Corydon on Wednesday afternoon.(ISP)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a helicopter pilot was hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Corydon.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said the helicopter went down in a corn field while crop dusting near Big Indian Road NE.

The pilot was hurt and was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, but Huls said his injuries were not serious.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This story will be updated are more information becomes available.

