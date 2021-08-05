Pilot rushed to hospital after helicopter crash in Southern Indiana

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a helicopter pilot was hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Corydon.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said the helicopter went down in a corn field while crop dusting near Big Indian Road NE.

The pilot was hurt and was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, but Huls said his injuries were not serious.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

