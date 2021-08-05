Racing Teams with Academy Sports to Give Area Children a Shopping Spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an opportunity any kid would dream of. Going school shopping with their favorite player. “I’m having fun and a lot of other people are having fun,” said 10 year old Ebbie Whitfill.

Five children from the Racing Louisville Academy had the chance to go on a $300 school shopping spree at Academy sports in Okolona. “Academy came to us with this idea and we thought it would be super beneficial to the Academy kids to come out, and get a shopping spree right before school starting,” said Racing Louisville spokesperson Dylan Terry. “I played soccer my whole life, and I would have killed for this as a kid. Like, it’s awesome,” said Candice Wright who’s daughter Cheyenne was shopping with Racing midfielder Lauren Milliet.

The kids are having the time of their life shopping with their heroes, but for the Racing Louisville player and Academy Sports this is an event that touches their hearts as well. “It’s amazing. I mean, I’m a father. I have kids. You know, I love to be able to do this. This is why we work here,” commented Academy Sports manager Trae Howard. “Oh, it’s amazing. Just kind of being able to see them get to get a couple of gifts, and pick out what they want is definitely exciting and a lot of fun,” Racing forward Savannah McCaskill said.

Days like this remind the players that they are much more than forwards and defenders, they’re role models. “They’re an inspiration too. I think it’s one in the same that we look up to them and they look up to us. So, they inspire us just the same as we inspire them,” said Milliet. Honestly, I wish I had this growing up. So, it’s really nice,” said Racing defender Addisyn Merrick.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.