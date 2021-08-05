Support Local Businesses
UofL President Bendapudi offered new 5-year, six-figure salary contract

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Trustees offered praise and a substantial new pay package Wednesday to UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi. The new 5-year contract is worth more than $1 million a year in salary and incentives.

Bendapudi will be paid a new base salary of $875,000 a year, plus an annual retention incentive payment of $200,000.

The new contract comes after the years of Bendapudi’s leadership during which she promoted transparency and inclusion. She took the job in 2018 after the university had been rocked by stripper scandals, NCAA investigations and turmoil at the highest levels of administration.

“Doing the right thing is whatever action we’ve taken, I would not be embarrassed to have it discussed in the media,” Bendapudi said in 2018. “I would not be embarrassed if my mother knew about it, I would not be embarrassed if my child knew about it.”

Bendapudi’s promise of an inclusive university was challenged almost immediately after taking office. She ordered the Papa John’s name to be dropped from Cardinal Stadium after an uproar over former CEO John Schnatter’s use of the N-word.

In 2019, her leadership was tested again with the 11th hour acquisition of Jewish Hospital and the Kentucky One Health system.

In 2020, she offered a firm response to an NCAA Notice of Allegations.

“We’ll accept responsibility for violations which we are in agreement with, if they are based on undisputed facts,” Bendapudi said in 2020. “But we will not hesitate, repeat, we will not hesitate, to push back against those allegations that we simply don’t believe are supported by facts or by NCAA law or by precedent.”

In July, the Board of Trustees praised Bendapudi for numerous accomplishments including “setting a record of $170 million for research funding” and “attaining the highest UofL enrollment in decades in the fall 2020 semester.”

UofL Board Chair Mary Nixon called Bendapudi a “superb leader” and said she had clearly earned the pay raise.

