V Corps welcomes two new deputy commanding generals to Fort Knox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Army’s Fifth Corps, known also as V Corps or Victory Corps, welcomed two new faces to the command during a ceremony at Fort Knox on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Matthew Van Wagenen and Major General Adam Joks of Poland joined the Fifth Corps is 2020, with Joks being the highest ranking Polish general in the Corps since the Revolutionary War.

The goal of the V Corps is to compete “forward in Europe to promote interoperability, counter malign influence, and deter aggression.”

In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated. In 2020, it was called upon again and reactivated. Maj. Gen. Joks who will become the deputy commanding general of interoperability (DCG-I), said he’s ready to take on the challenges their joint forces may face.

“This mission is extremely important,” said Joks, citing, “NATO’s deterrence of Russia, which continues to be a disruptive influence challenging stability of the west and conducting regional aggressions against our allies.”

Joks is a former commander of the NATO Joint Forces Training Center. As For Brigadier General Van Wagenen, he’s got experience with NATO too as deputy chief of staff for operations at the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

Van Wagenen will become the deputy commanding general for maneuver (DCG-M) at the post in Poznan, Poland. He said this team has a lot to accomplish but they’re up for the task.

“The security landscape in Europe has changed since 2014,” said Van Wagenen, “and it is essential that both the theatre over there, and the United States Army over there, they’re worried about force posture all the time. Where are our forces best placed?”

The V Corps can assume its mission after being certified as a warfighting headquarters, which will likely happen later this year upon completion of further training.

