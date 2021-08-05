Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot just after midnight on Thursday morning in Wyandotte.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Officers found the victim near the corner of Berry Boulevard and 7th Street.

Their condition is not known, but they were brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Latest News

Dr. Tom Harris, the health officer for Floyd County, said the student mask mandate is necessary...
Floyd County parents concerned about mask mandate for schools
UofL President Neeli Bendapudi during Spring 2019 Commencement.
UofL President Bendapudi offered new 5-year, six-figure salary contract
Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Wausau man’s act of kindness caught on camera