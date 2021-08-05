Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot just after midnight on Thursday morning in Wyandotte.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Officers found the victim near the corner of Berry Boulevard and 7th Street.

Their condition is not known, but they were brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

