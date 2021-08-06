2 bodies found in Ohio River identified; connection to abandoned boat unknown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to determine if an abandoned boat found earlier this week on the Ohio River is connected to the later discovery of two bodies.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department said the boat was found beached near Brandenburg on Tuesday by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department. (Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)

The first body, that of a woman found by the U.S. Coast Guard, has been identified as Billie J Gardner (Duke), 40, of Rhodelia, Ky. The second body, a man, was identified as Kevin L Wardrip, 46, of Battletown, Ky. Wardrip’s body was discovered by the crew of a barge tow vessel about a 1/2 mile away from the spot where Gardner was found.

Haag said autopsies have been performed on both victims, but the results are pending.

