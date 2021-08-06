Support Local Businesses
2 bodies found in Ohio River identified; connection to abandoned boat unknown

Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying to determine if they are connected to a boat found abandoned on Aug. 3, 2021.(Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to determine if an abandoned boat found earlier this week on the Ohio River is connected to the later discovery of two bodies.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department said the boat was found beached near Brandenburg on Tuesday by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers.

Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department.
Chief Brian Haag of the Brandenburg Police Department.(Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)

The first body, that of a woman found by the U.S. Coast Guard, has been identified as Billie J Gardner (Duke), 40, of Rhodelia, Ky. The second body, a man, was identified as Kevin L Wardrip, 46, of Battletown, Ky. Wardrip’s body was discovered by the crew of a barge tow vessel about a 1/2 mile away from the spot where Gardner was found.

Haag said autopsies have been performed on both victims, but the results are pending.

