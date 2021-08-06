Support Local Businesses
2 rescued from fire in Smoketown

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Logan Street early Friday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were rescued from a fire in a building in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Logan Street around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the building. They searched the building and found two people on the second story.

Cooper said it took 50 firefighters and eight trucks to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss.

Friday’s fire was the second day in a row crews were called to the area. Another fire was reported around 2:35 a.m. at a warehouse at the intersection of Logan and Lampton streets on Thursday.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

