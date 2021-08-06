Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

American Steveson wins wrestling gold

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River possibly connected to abandoned boat
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods

Latest News

Thursday night, August 5, 2021
Thursday night, August 5, 2021
When he wasn’t on duty for JSCO, Deputy Brandon Shirley worked as a security guard, something...
Security company owner talks hardships of the job after off-duty deputy’s death
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Off-duty deputy fatally shot in Louisville
A notice issued by the county health officer said the student mask mandate cannot be put into...
Floyd County student mask mandate pending, won’t go into effect Friday
Metro Louisville leaders tried to shut down two convenience stores on Broadway under a nuisance...
Dino’s Food Mart: Nuisance or discrimination victim?