Bank Street shooting under investigation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Bank Street in Shawnee Thursday night, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was expected to be rushed to a hospital for treatment at the time of this article’s writing.

Information on the victim’s identity and if there are any suspects has not been confirmed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

