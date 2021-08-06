Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An underage boy was shot in west Louisville Thursday night, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Smiley said the victim was found by officers on Bank Street in Shawnee. Investigators later learned that he was shot in another location and drove himself to Bank Street before being found.

Smiley said the extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was awake and alert while being rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity and whether or not there are any suspects has not been confirmed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
If anyone has information regarding an Aug. 3 shooting of a woman in Louisville, they should...
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Louisville
A helicopter went down in a corn field near Big Indian Road NE in Corydon on Wednesday afternoon.
Pilot rushed to hospital after helicopter crash in Southern Indiana
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital

Latest News

Bullitt East kicker makes her successful debut
Bullitt East kicker makes her successful debut
UofL trustees testy over foundation audit, pleased SC tossed budget cuts
UofL trustees testy over foundation audit, pleased SC tossed budget cuts
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless community servant
A notice issued by the county health officer said the student mask mandate cannot be put into...
Floyd County student mask mandate pending, won’t go into effect Friday