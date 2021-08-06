Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An underage boy was shot in west Louisville Thursday night, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Smiley said the victim was found by officers on Bank Street in Shawnee. Investigators later learned that he was shot in another location and drove himself to Bank Street before being found.

Smiley said the extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was awake and alert while being rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity and whether or not there are any suspects has not been confirmed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

