Cancer patients supported by cornhole event

Sponsored by WAVE 3 News, the bash at Campbellsville University Louisville raised money to benefit Shirley's Way, a non-profit that raises money to support cancer patients, during treatment.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Back to School bash and cornhole tournament held at Campbellsville University Louisville raised money to help members of our community.

The event featured not only cornhole, but food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and fun for the whole family.

Sponsored by WAVE 3 News, the bash raised money to benefit Shirley’s Way, a non-profit that raises money to support cancer patients, during treatment.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

