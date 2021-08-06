Cancer patients supported by cornhole event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Back to School bash and cornhole tournament held at Campbellsville University Louisville raised money to help members of our community.

The event featured not only cornhole, but food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and fun for the whole family.

Sponsored by WAVE 3 News, the bash raised money to benefit Shirley’s Way, a non-profit that raises money to support cancer patients, during treatment.

