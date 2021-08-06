Cats’ Weaver Opens Up About a Tough 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Every team in the country calls themselves a family, and understandably so, but over the past year UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver found out just how much of a family they are in Big Blue Nation.

The year 2020 was tough for the Louisville native. In June of that year he received the most heartbreaking news. His father was murdered in a shooting in Georgia. “Man, I was getting ready for practice when granny called me. Heartbroken. Devastating news,” said Weaver.

While dealing with that mental and emotional pain, he was dealt another blow. A torn ACL ending his season. “Man, it was hard. Plus, with my father passing then getting injured I was really lost in my thoughts,” Weaver said. While in his darkest moments it was Weavers’ coaches and teammates that were there for him most. “They took me underneath their wings like I’m they’re child. Literally, they invite me over every night to eat with their family. They want to take me to fun places with them. That’s like a family thing. I appreciate all of the coaches for doing that for me,” said a thankful Weaver.

JJ has come through those dark times, and is ready to release some of that pain on the field. “First game they’re going to feel me for sure. Every team that play me they’re going to make sure they feel my pain I’ve been feeling,” said Weaver.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.