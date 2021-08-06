Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting to be laid to rest Wednesday; $50K reward being offered by FBI, ATF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed while working security in a car lot will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Visitation for Brandon Shirley, 26, will be held at Owen Funeral Home, located at 5317 Dixie Highway, on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will take place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, at noon on Aug. 11.

Shirley was shot at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, located in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Shirley was in his uniform in his personal vehicle.

LMPD chief Erika Shields said Shirley was “targeted and ambushed.”

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

