Eggfest to benefit two Louisville charities

EggFest is a two-day event featuring recipes cooked on the Big Green Egg. All of the proceeds are split between two local charities.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’ll be egg heads abound in East Louisville this weekend- as Brownsboro Hardware & Paint hosts the annual Big Green Eggfest.

It’s a community-wide cookout for charity featuring recipes cooked on the Big Green Egg.

EggFest is a two-day event. Friday night is the people’s choice competition with lots of recipes to sample. Saturday, more than 50 cooks will fire up the Eggs to see who can grill the best beef and pork.

All of the proceeds are split between two local charities - Kentucky Harvest and Dawne Gee’s “A Recipe to End Hunger.”

“We felt those are two great food charities that give back right in our community,” said Jim Lehrer, owner of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, “and help our people here in the Louisville Metro area.”

EggFest runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside Brownsboro Hardware Louisville store at 4858 Brownsboro Road.

