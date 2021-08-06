Fire crews battle flames for second day in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire crews battled flames on a building in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Logan Street early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Friday’s fire was the second day in a row crews were called to the area. Another fire was reported around 2:35 a.m. at a warehouse at the intersection of Logan and Lampton streets on Thursday.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.