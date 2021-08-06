Floyd County student mask mandate pending, won’t go into effect Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mandatory mask mandate put in place by the Floyd County Health Department that would have gone into effect Friday is now pending, per Health Officer Tom Harris.

“Implementation of Mandatory Mask Executive Order Number 3-2021 will be held pending by the Floyd County Commissioners,” Harris wrote in a statement. “They are citing the new statute SEA 5.”

Harris issued the notice on Thursday night, citing State Enrolled Act No. 5, which states the FCHD executive order mandating masks for some students cannot be put into place until the Floyd County Commissioners approve it.

SEA 5 reads in part: “Provides that if a local order addresses an aspect of a declared emergency that is not addressed by an executive order or if a local order addresses an aspect of a declared emergency more stringently than an executive order, the local order may not take effect, or remain in effect, unless the local order is approved by the county legislative body (in the case of a county health department) or by an ordinance adopted by the city legislative body and approved by the mayor (in the case of a city health department).”

Wednesday, FCHD issued a 31-day executive order making it mandatory for some students to wear masks in schools starting Friday. Masks would have been required for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, but not during outdoor sports or recreational activities. For events held indoors or in crowded places where distancing is not possible, students in all grades were to wear masks.

Harris initially said the mandate was put in place because the COVID Delta variant is a serious threat to the public, especially among those who are unvaccinated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

