Floyd County student masking decision falls on school board

A student mask mandate was originally set by the Floyd County Health Department and later deferred to the commissioners for approval.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Commissioners are no longer making the decision whether to implement a mask mandate for students, instead deferring to the local school board to decide.

The mandate was originally set by the Floyd County Health Department and would have gone into effect Friday. However, it was later deferred to the Floyd County Commissioners for approval.

The commissioners announced in a following statement on Friday afternoon that in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, local schools and school districts will be in charge of putting in place any mandate or protocol to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Floyd County Commissioners in consultation with the Floyd County Board of Health and the Floyd County Health Officer have agreed to follow the Governor’s Executive Order 21-19 that provides that schools and school corporations are responsible for implementing local measures and restrictions to address the impact and spread of COVID-19 in their buildings, facilities and grounds,” the statement from FCC reads.

The emergency Floyd County Commissioners meeting to discuss the student mask mandate on Aug. 9 is now canceled. The New Albany Floyd County School Board, however, is meeting on Aug. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

