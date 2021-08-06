Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend with small rain chances

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Low today and Saturday but increase next week
  • SUMMER HEAT: Heat index values spike Monday and Tuesday near 100°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While there will be some clouds overhead throughout the day, temperatures will still easily warm into the 80s for our afternoon highs. Despite the clouds, rain chances today remain small.

Clouds thin out as overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s in most locations.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is an isolated rain chance tomorrow afternoon, however, most look to remain dry once again. Partly cloudy and warm Saturday night with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

The heat continues to build into the beginning of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. An approaching cold front brings increased rain chances to end next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

