FORECAST: Hot weekend with a small thunderstorm risk

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Low and spotty today and Saturday but increase later next week

SUMMER HEAT: Heat index values will spike Monday and Tuesday when 100° can be reached

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies for much of today with a high cloud deck flying overhead. It will still remain very warm/hot despite the slight shade. Only a small risk for a quick downpour exists.

Clouds will thin out as the night wears on tonight. It will be a warm and slightly more muggy feel to the air.

Saturday looks hot with an isolated risk for a thunderstorm that could pop near the Metro in the afternoon. Otherwise, the heat will be the bigger story.

Partly cloudy and warm Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.