‘It’s a tremendous loss’: Former coaches, colleagues remember fallen JCSO deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was ambushed, shot, and killed in the line of duty, condolences continue to pour in from across Louisville.

“You just hope that whatever this is, or why this happened, that his family will find some comfort, and that’s going to take time,” David Hicks said.

Hicks was Shirley’s baseball coach at Fairdale High School. He described Shirley as the consummate teammate, willing to fill any role for the good of the team. Hicks said he spoke to several former players Thursday night in the wake of Shirley’s death.

“I had some past players that played and graduated with Brandon reached out,” Hicks said. “So, I was able to talk to several of them throughout the day and last night and share stories and share some laughs and shed some tears. It doesn’t matter how old they get; you consider them your guys.”

While attending Fairdale High School, Shirley was much more than an athlete. He began his career in public service by enrolling in the Civil Services Program.

Barry Shouse, the Civil Services Program law enforcement instructor, said Shirley had a special calling to serve others.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” Shouse said. “Brandon came back and helped at the school. He provided security at the football games, basketball games. And he loved Fairdale, and we loved him and we’re going to miss him.”

Before wearing the badge, Shirley served as an EMT alongside Phillip Nahm.

The two worked together at Kentucky Kingdom and at Metro EMS, sometimes as partners during overtime shifts. Nahm, more than a decade older than Shirley, said Shirley was a goofball who always found small positives in everyday life.

“(He had a) happy-go-lucky attitude,” Nahm said. “No matter how bad the day is — the gunshots, the overdoses, the violence — he always still had a positive outlook.”

Shirley’s loss has sent a ripple throughout the city, but his death has been felt much more deeply by the people who knew him, and the south Louisville neighborhood he grew up in.

“Here at Fairdale, we’ve got our own zip code,” Hicks said. “We’re 40118 and it doesn’t matter where you go, we’re more family than we are community I think.”

A candlelight vigil in Shirley’s name is scheduled for Friday evening at 9 p.m. at the gazebo at Fairdale Green.

