JCPS lays out plans for buses, bus drivers ahead of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Jefferson County Public School students prepare to return to the classroom, parents are getting a better look at how their children are going to get to school if they choose to take the bus.

More than 65,000 students will be picked up by JCPS bus drivers when classes start Wednesday. Students won’t have to worry about limited capacity on the bus, but they will have to wear a mask.

If they don’t have a mask, one will be provided. The only way students can get on the bus without a mask is with a medical waiver which needs to be on file with the school.

“If they were to come to the bus and say, ‘I have a medical waiver,’ we’ve instructed our drivers, take it at face value,” JCPS Transportation Services executive director Marcus Dobbs said. “Take the student on the bus.”

While there won’t be a limited capacity on the bus, there will be assigned seating for contact tracing purposes.

Hand sanitizer will be on the bus and drivers are to clean and wipe down their buses between routes.

Across the district, getting enough bus drivers to handle the tasks at hand has been an issue.

A nationwide shortage of drivers has made the district officials think on their feet.

”It’s not unique to Jefferson County,” JCPS Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins said, “and so our team’s been diligent throughout the summer, going back to last spring even, looking at how we can streamline and become a little bit more lean on our routes.”

Perkins said 80% of drivers that were with the district last year are back.

JCPS always looking to hire more drivers, especially now.

If there are any questions about what bus your child is on, check out the JCPS Bus Finder on the district’s website.

You can also call (502) 485-RIDE with any questions.

That hotline will be available at the following times:

Monday, Aug. 9 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 6 a.m.-7 p.m. (or final clear)

Thursday, Aug. 12 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (or final clear)

Friday, Aug. 13 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (or final clear)

